Forget About Your Boat Bod, Oreo is Rolling Out Four New Flavors this Summer

For anyone who knows me, they know that I have this theory about Nabisco and their penchant for releasing new and irresistible Oreo Cookie flavors every few months, and it's this- it's a marketing scam; and I sort of say that in jest and here's why: no matter what the flavor is or what the color of the cookie is- 8 times out of ten, the new flavor still tastes just like the original cookie, just with a different name.

I can't get mad at them though, because guess who's the first one to run out and buy a package...or 4? Yep, that would be me; and I'll keep buying them too.

These four new flavors are no exception. According to Delish, Oreo just revealed their summer line up and we're getting 4 new cookies starting this month.

Oreo Just Confirmed FOUR New Flavors Rolling Out This Summer, Including Latte Thins https://t.co/0XDsZVZbnE — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) May 13, 2019

They include: Latte Thins in early June, Marshmallow Moon in mid-June, Mint Chocolate Chip in July and Maple Cream in August.