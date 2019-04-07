Frankie the YouTube Weatherman Predicts Major Winter Storm For Minnesota this Thursday

This morning as I got home from the gym, I had to chuckle at the scene that was my entry way- there was a pair of winter boots, gym shoes, riding boots, slip on converse, slippers and...flip flops. Yep, it must be April in Minnesota; and a Minnesota April wouldn't be complete without one last major snow storm.

While most of us are still hoping the current forecasts are wrong, when YouTube weather man, Frankie MacDonald says inclement weather is coming, it's pretty much official.