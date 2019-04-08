Franzia Just Debuted Boozy 'Juice Boxes' for Adults and My Inner Child is Screaming

The days of wine being associated with high class and even higher cost are officially over...and forever.

Honestly, those days were over for me when they introduced Boone's Farm, but then you grow up, try to act fancy and realize that all wine tastes the same no matter where it came from or what it's in; especially if it's in a box the size of a juice box.

According to Delish, Franzia just debuted mini boxes of wine for their "Franz for Life" campaign that are basically like an adult juice box that holds 3 glasses of vino. They come in four different types: Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Crisp White and Rose; and they're only $3.49.

If you're not quite ready for the judgement that comes with drinking straight out of the bottle then these are for you.