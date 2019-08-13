'Friends' is Coming to Theaters...Just Not How You Think

Die hard fans of the sitcom Friends have been asking for more for 25 years; so to celebrate the 25th anniversary this year, it will finally head to the big screen....just not as a movie.

According to Entertainment Weekly, twelve episodes of the NBC series will be screened at more than 1,000 theaters in the U.S. on September 23rd, September 28th and October 2nd.

It will be a three night even that will include episodes like "The One With The Black Out," "The One With The Prom Video," and "The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2"

The screenings will also have exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage, and tickets go on sale Friday.