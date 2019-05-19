Game of Groans: Grief Counseling is Being Offered to 'Game of Thrones' Fans After the Finale

It's been 8 years since Game of Thrones aired it's very first episode on HBO, and even with knowing for 2 of those years that 2019 would be the final season, many fans aren't emotionally prepared for the series to end.

For those fans, Bark.com is offering grief counseling to those who simply can't cope. If you hate that the writers turned Danny into a raging lunatic- there's counseling for that. Upset that Jaime and Brienne never became a thing? There's someone you can talk to about that too. Whatever emptiness or void you're feeling from the outcome to the final season can be discussed with a skilled counselor.

CNN says you can book a 30 or 60 minute session for $25-$51 dollars depending on the length. You can even select if you want a face-to-face session, group session or online, and you can tailor your experience to best fit the issues that you're having.

To book your first session, and you can book as many as you want, just click here.