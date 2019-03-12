Garth Personally Delivers Concert Tickets to Terminally Ill Indiana Woman and We're Crying

If it's one thing I've learned about Garth Brooks since our first chat late last year, it's that he is a man of his word.

We proposed that he call into the morning show for a second time if tickets to his May 4th show sold out in less than 24 hours; that's when he said something I will never forget, "because of Mandy, I will do whatever you want;" and sure enough, the show was sold out and he called into the show the next day. It was unbelievable, and it's moment I'll always remember.

Victoria Frederick also has a Garth moment that she'll always remember, and it's when he hand delivered her tickets to a future show.

According to ABC 20, Frederick, who's battling terminal colon cancer, was too weak to attend his show at Notre Dame and she had lost all hope that she'd ever be able to see Garth again.

But, it appears that Garth had other plans in mind. After his show at Notre Dame, he sent Frederick a video, promising her tickets to an upcoming show. Not only did her get her tickets, he gave them to her in person.

I'm not crying, you're crying.