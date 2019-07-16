Garth's Dive Bar Kicked Off in Chicago and We Had Front Row Seats

Garth Brooks' "Dive Bar" tour kicked off at Joe's on Weed last night and Kenny Jay from our sister station US99 had the best seats in the house.

He gave us the inside scoop and he noted that even though our jobs require us to describe our experiences with the audience, there simply were no words for last night's performance; it was just that good.

Since he couldn't quite put it into words, we thought we would just share all of his footage from practically the front row.

We still have no idea where he's playing next, but we're really hoping that he comes back to Minnesota.