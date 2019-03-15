Genius Wisconsin Man Turns Flooded Backyard Into Epic Lazy River

Remember all of those really cool snow forts, ice bars and backyard snow slides you've been seeing all winter long? Well, as of today, they've all turned into ponds and lakes. So now what?

You make the best of it, of course. But how?

If you're home's not flooding (and if is, I'm sorry), you turn that backyard pool of water a lazy river, what else?

According to WREX, that's exactly what Randy Spiehs did in his backyard in Barron, Wisconsin, and I don't think I've ever seen a man look happier.