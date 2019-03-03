Get Lucky This March With Applebee's $2 Vodka Rainbow Punch

You know how they say there's a pot of gold at the end of every rainbow?

Well, not at Applebees. This month, it's a mug of punch made with ABSOLUTE vodka.

According to Thrillist, not only are you "eatin' good in the neighborhood" but you're drinkin' good too with the food chain's March drink special- a $2 rainbow punch.

In a tweet that Applebee's shared on March 1st, they say it's made with vodka, "green apple, lemon, ginger, and topped with a candy rainbow. "

March’s #NeighborhoodDrink, the $2 ABSOLUT Rainbow Punch is made with ABSOLUT vodka, green apple, lemon, ginger, and topped with a candy rainbow. And our DOLLAR HURRICANE is available till Fat Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/eM5027Aouh — Applebee's (@Applebees) March 1, 2019

This is ABSOLUT-LY perfect for those of you that don't like to drink green beer for St. Patrick's Day.