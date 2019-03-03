Get Lucky This March With Applebee's $2 Vodka Rainbow Punch

New month, new drink special.

March 3, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
applebees

© Andrew Kulp

You know how they say there's a pot of gold at the end of every rainbow? 

Well, not at Applebees. This month, it's a mug of punch made with ABSOLUTE vodka. 

According to Thrillist, not only are you "eatin' good in the neighborhood" but you're drinkin' good too with the food chain's March drink special- a $2 rainbow punch. 

In a tweet that Applebee's shared on March 1st, they say it's made with vodka, "green apple, lemon, ginger, and topped with a candy rainbow. "

This is ABSOLUT-LY perfect for those of you that don't like to drink green beer for St. Patrick's Day. 

Tags: 
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Minneapolis, MN VIEW FULL FORECAST
Weather in Minneapolis, MN
-9.6°
Clear
HUMIDITY 76%
PRECIP. 0.00 IN
WIND NW 0 MPH
LATEST TRAFFIC ALERTS