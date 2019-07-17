Get Paid $6,000 To Eat All the Junk Food You Want for a Month

You know how some medical experts say that multivitamins don't work or provide any kind of health benefit?

Well, one health company is setting out to prove that their vitamins DO work.

According to The Sun, the health food company Feel is offering people more than $6,000 to eat nothing but junk food for a month.

The job is simple; you eat nothing but chips, doughnuts, bread, pasta and fries for 30 days and take their multivitamin at the same time. During the trial, they'll monitor your nutrition levels at the beginning of the month, and then again at the end of the month, all with the hopes that their vitamins are working.

Feel's thing is that they understand that a majority of people live that very busy, on-the-go lifestyle, so they want to provide a product that gives you all the nutrients that you need but won't get from junk.

If you're interested, you can apply here.