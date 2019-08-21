College Football Fans Can Get Paid to Tailgate Across the Country

Football fans, rejoice! Not only is pro football's preseason in full swing, but this Saturday, college football is back; and if you're a bigger fan of watching co-eds over the pros, then you'll surely want to enter this contest.

According to Travel and Leisure, one college football fan is going to hit the jackpot and get paid to tailgate across the country, thanks to a contest being put on by CheapTickets.

Put together your face paints, pack up your favorite jersey, folding chairs, cooler and airhorn because you could be the first-ever "Tailgate Tourist."

If chosen, you and a friend will get to attend five NCAA Division 1 matchups, where you'll get to eat, play yard games (or in this case parking lot games), cheer for the home team and report back on your experience.

So which home teams will you be cheering for? T&L says the games will be in Athens, Georgia; Seattle, Washington; Columbus, Ohio; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Austin, Texas.

Interested? Enter here.