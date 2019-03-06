Going to a Twins Game Is About to Get A Lot More Affordable For Families

The announcement of opening day for the Minnesota Twins is typically a Minnesotan's first glimmer of hope that spring will be here before we know it; and while opening day is great and all, what I love to hear about is anything related to ballpark food. Bring on the donut sliders and churro dogs!

Traditional ballpark food is great, too. A trip to Target Field with the family isn't complete without a hot dog, peanuts, popcorn and nachos; which is why the Twins have announced that they're lowering prices on traditional concession stand items at two different stands.

According to the Star Tribune, the above mentioned food, in addition to soft pretzels, soft drinks and beer (yes, you read that right, discounted beer!) will be available at the "State Fair" stands in section 133 and 327 for the following:

regular-size hot dog: $4

smaller order of nachos: $4

2 soft pretzel sticks, no cheese: $4

Peanuts: $3

Popcorn: $3

16-ounce Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew or Sierra Mist: $2

12-ounce Budweiser or Bud Light: $5

A self-check out option will also be available at both stands.