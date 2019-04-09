Grab a Spoon, Birthday Cake Flavored Cool Whip is Here and it's Screaming Your Name

As someone who likes to eat low calorie foods but still needs my snacks and desserts with flavor, Cool Whip has always been my go-to for killing my cravings for sweets; so you can only imagine how stoked I was when I saw that birthday cake flavored Cool Whip is now a thing.

According to Bustle, Cool Whip hasn't made an official announcement about the product, but it's been popping up randomly on store shelves.

BRB, running to the nearest Target, Cub, Walmart, Hyvee, Whole Foods, Lund's and Whole Foods to find this; and if you find it before me, please let me know.