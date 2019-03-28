Greg Thunder's Hair Lands On Top 10 Most Regrettable Looks List

Spring is here which means it's time for a fresh new look, and according to the fashion experts, Hippy Modernism is the look for Spring 2019.

Picture flowing, wide leg pants, long dresses with spaghetti straps; adorned with belts, flowing floor length jackets, silky rompers and pheasant style tops. Like the style's name suggests, it's a bit of fashion's past meeting the present.

It's not the first time we've seen looks from decades past make a comeback, but there are some regrettable looks and fashion choices that we'd like to just leave there.

According to a new survey, these are the top 10 most regrettable looks, and Greg Thunder admits to being guilty of the first five.

1. Shoulder pads, 29%.

2. Dying your hair, 28%.

3. A perm, 27%.

4. Baggy clothing, 26%.

5. Too much hair gel, 20%.

6. Colorful eye shadow, 20%.

7. Skinny jeans that were too tight, 19%.

8. Bangs, 19%.

9. Tie-dye, 18%.

10. T-shirts with cartoon graphics on them, 16%.