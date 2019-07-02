Halo Top Milkshakes are Shaking Things Up at Subway Restaurants

I scream, you scream, we all scream for low-calorie, high protein ice cream from Halo Top, which could be coming to a Subway near you very soon.

That's according to People, who says that the popular ice cream for the health conscious wants to take their creamy, fit-friendly, frozen goodness beyond your grocer's freezer aisle and make it more accessible by making it into a milkshake.

Halo Top Milkshakes Are Coming to Subway and They're All 350 Calories or Less https://t.co/z8kkHTjSNN — People (@people) July 1, 2019

Each milkshake will be 350 calories (which is the perfect amount for an entire meal if you count calories) and they'll be available in three flavors: vanilla bean, chocolate and strawberry.

Unfortunately the milkshakes are only available in at restaurants in six cities — Colorado Springs, Colorado; Hartford, Connecticut; Longview and Tyler, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Toledo, Ohio; and West Palm Beach, Florida; but should they test well, they could be expanding to restaurants all over the country, including Minnesota.