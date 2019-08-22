Hefty Party Cups is Passing Out Free Money for Labor Day Parties

Red Hefty cups, we lift you up, let's have a party...a Labor Day party.

Did you read that to the tune of Toby Keith's "Red Solo Cup?" Good, we meant you too, because according to the RR Star, Hefty Party Cups is going to start giving out $300 to 500 lucky party planners so they can really let loose this Labor Day weekend.

The money can be spent on whatever you want, from food to supplies, even a venue.

You have to act fast, though, because you only have until August 23rd to claim your gift card; you can do that at HeftyPartyCupPayout.com.