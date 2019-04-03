Heinz Kontinues Their Krazy Kondiment Kreations With 'Kranch'

Now that April Fool's Day has come and gone, it's safe to say that everything on the internet has gone back to being believable; even this news from Delish that sings the praises of Heinz's newest condiment creation: kranch- a ranch and ketchup mashup that they claim you will put on everything.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Heinz Kranch Is The Ketchup-Ranch Hybrid Condiment You're Gonna Put On Everything <a href="https://1029thewolf.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://t.co/aJJnETNAHz">https://t.co/aJJnETNAHz">https://t.co/aJJnETNAHz</a></p>— Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) <a href="https://1029thewolf.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://twitter.com/DelishDotCom/status/1113472858552926214?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">https://twitter.com/DelishDotCom/status/1113472858552926214?ref_src=twsr...">April 3, 2019</a></blockquote>

This is either going to be the best tasting thing ever, or the worst. This will surely eliminate any kind of mixed feelings I have when trying to decide if I want to dip my fries in ranch or ketchup; now I can dip them into both...and at the same time. It's hard to complain about that. I could however complain about the name. Why not call it "Ranchup?"

The bottles of "Kranch" will be hitting store shelves throughout the month of April and will cost $3.49.