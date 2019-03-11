Holy Crepe! IHOP's National Pancake Day Offer is Flipping Amazing

Did you know that March 12th is National Pancake Day? With us being so focused on the forecast, this carb loaded holiday sort of just creped up on us.

The important thing is that now you know and the best way for you to celebrate is with a trip to IHOP, where according to USA Today, they're offering stacks of fluffy, golden brown, butter absorbing, syrup soaking stacks of pancakes...for FREE.

The offer is good between 7 AM and 7 PM, and while your short stack comes at no cost, IHOP is hoping that you will "flip it forward" for kids by making a donation to help children battling critical illnesses, which for you I know will be a piece of pancake because if it's two things the Wolf Pack loves its carbs and helping their communities.