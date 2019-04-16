Homeless Minnesota Man Boasts Most Inappropriately Honest Panhandling Sign Ever

When I was growing up in a small trailer park in Chaska, I always had dreams of working in a downtown Minneapolis high rise; never in a million years did I think it would actually happen and be for my dream job working for the Wolf; I'm truly blessed that I've made it this far.

Unfortunately, that's not the case for a lot of other people who "work" downtown, like this homeless man that was spotted on Hennepin Avenue and 7th Street; holding one of the most honest panhandling signs I've ever seen.

Courtesy of Im_here_2_conversate via Reddit

It's this kind of creativity and out of the box thinking that makes you want to give the man some money and not even have him smack any hoes.

Thanks to Redditor, Im_here_2_conversate, for sharing.