Hot Diggity Dog, You Could Own Your Own Wienermobile for Just $7000

With winter in our rear view mirror and spring passing on the left, it's time to think ahead to summer and all the fun road trips that come with it. How you ridin'?

It could be in an Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, thanks to some dude who bought one several years ago and then decided it was a bad idea because it wasn't "practical." Gee, you think?

The seller posted an ad on Craigslist saying, "The Wienermobile as a daily driver was a novelty and enjoyable for about a week. Now I suffer." I can only imagine what he must be going through.

If you're interested, it has 110,400 miles and it runs wonderfully; you'll have to make your own arrangements for pick up. Could be worth it; it's much cheaper and stylish than an RV and you'll be the envy of every parking lot you stop in- just be prepared for people to ask if their kids can take a picture with it. Hey, charge them a dollar!