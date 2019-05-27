How to Get Free Doritos Locos Tacos from Taco Bell in June

Summer is unofficially here, which means you're going to be spending a lot more money getting out and enjoying the next 96 days (at most) in the sunshine and sizzling temps on patios, pool sides and boat rides.

With that said, save your money for the gas and grown up beverages because on June 18th, you'll be eating for free at Taco Bell. That's according to Delish, who says that Taco Bell is running their "Steal a game, steal a taco" promotion where you can get a free Doritos locos taco from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. that day.

It's all part of Taco Bell's partnership with the NBA saying, "Regardless of which two teams make it to the Finals, we look forward to giving all fans, no matter the jersey they prefer to wear, the chance to win with everyone’s G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Tacos), the Taco Bell Doritos Locos Taco."