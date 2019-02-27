How to Use Snow as an Anti-Theft Device

It's been a month now since I moved to Andover, and I am loving it. My neighbors seem nice, the neighborhood itself is pretty peaceful and the house is great; the only problem is, I'm currently flying solo.

I spend a lot of nights laying awake wondering "what's that sound," "is someone upstairs," and "OMG, are those mice that I hear?" It's laughable, but having a big house all to yourself can be quite nerve racking, especially when there's signs of someone being there when you were gone.

I typically leave my house around 3:30 in the morning, and on a good day, I'm home by noon; but yesterday I had a lot of running around to do and didn't get home until close to 7. It had been snowing most of the afternoon, so my driveway was covered in fresh powder; but to my surprise, as I drove into the driveway and got out of my car to open my garage door (my garage door opener is legit from the 80s and stopped working), I noticed fresh footprints leading up to the side door that goes into my garage.

I thought to myself, "huh, that's unusual." The prints didn't lead to my front door, so it's not like someone was delivery something or anything like that; they obviously wanted to get access to my house through the garage.

At this point, I decided to call my boyfriend to explain the situation. With him on the phone, I entered the garage and looked around for wet footprints on the garage floor; it appeared dry so I jiggled the handle of the door that leads into my house. Whew, it was still locked, but I didn't feel safe just yet. That's when Jason instructed me to enter the house and search every room for anything unusual and to check all the closets while I still had him on the line.

That's when things took a turn for the comical. Jason instructed me to yell throughout the house, "if there's anyone in here, you should know I have a gun and I know how to use it." I didn't, but I reluctantly shouted throughout the house and I looked in every nook and cranny until I knew I was still alone.

In addition to looking in every room and closet, I also looked out every window to see if there were more footprints that lead to my back doors as well. And that's where this anti theft tip comes in.

A lot of us are sick of the snow, but hopefully it will deter people from trying to gain access to your home. More snow may be falling that day, but it doesn't mean it will be enough to cover your tracks.