Illusive Cow Leads Indiana Cops on a Slow Speed Chase to Chick-Fil-A

When Chick-fil-A thought of having a cow for a mascot who stood in the streets practically begging people to eat more chicken, I bet they never thought in a million years that an actual cow would basically take those words to a literal level.

According to ABC 20, a cow was spotted running away from police in and went to the first place he thought we would be the safest- an Indiana Chick-fil-A.

Passerby, Athena Hopkins, was able to catch most of the chase on video and she uploaded it to Facebook and it's since gone viral.