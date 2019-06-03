Internet Acts Surprised When Someone Discovers Your Car Has a Secret, Built-In Taco Holder

Pretty sure this was done a while ago, dude

June 3, 2019
car's secret taco holder

Have you ever seen or heard of an invention that made you say, "why didn't I think of that?" 

That is the reaction from the internet after Twitter user, @lazyboy, tweeted out a photo of a taco inside the sunglasses holder of his car with the caption, "just found out my car has a taco holder." 

Let's not burrito around the bush here. This isn't the first time we've seen something like this; I'm pretty sure we've seen this in a meme before...or am I on an island on this one? 

Don't get me wrong, this is a MEXcellent idea, but it's been done before, bro. 

