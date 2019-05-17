Internet Famous Grumpy Cat Has Gone to the Rainbow Bridge

2019 has lost another great celebrity.

According to Yahoo, the cat who made us laugh and smile with her adorable; grumpy looking face is now making us cry because she has sadly passed away at the young age of 7.

In a heartbreaking statement, Grumpy Cat's mom says, "We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat. Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome. She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha. Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”

I can only imagine, that like a lot of the memes that made Grumpy Cat, AKA Tardar Sauce, famous; she's now in heaven saying, "I'm in heaven. I hate it."