Inver Grove Heights Guy Travels the Twin Cities to 'Poach' Your Curbside Furniture

Do you have some furniture that you plan on putting out on the curb? Maybe you, or even your neighbor, already does but no one's come to pick it up yet?

We night know someone who can help take it off your hands by just taking a selfie with it. If that doesn't work, at least it's entertaining for the people who follow CJ Bahan, a cyclist who travels to your trash to take photos for laughs.

According to a recent Facebook post, CJ says he enjoys curb furniture poaching because people enjoy his antics, but also because it gets him out on little mini-adventures.

People enjoy his antics so much that they've begun to tag him in other "curb alerts" on Facebook and he'll often times travel to the location to snap some photos.

If you see some furniture on the side of the road, make sure to tag CJ, he might just ride his bike right on over there and snap some really silly selfies. (surely there are mileage limitations so tag responsibly)