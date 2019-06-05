Inver Grove Man's Marketing Strategy for Selling Mirrors on Facebook Marketplace is Pure Magic

It's been four months since I moved into my new place in Andover, and you'd think that I'd have everything I needed to spruce up the place by now...but I don't.

Oddly enough, my boyfriend has been wanting to find a giant mirror to put above our staircase leading into the basement. Don't ask me why, because I honestly don't get it. So, I just started looking for one to surprise him when he gets back from a short trip to Illinois; there's just one problem....

If you've ever shopped for a mirror in the store, you'd be surprised to find out that they're actually really expensive- that is unless you're buying a door length mirror from Walmart for a college dorm room during back-to-school season; so I decided to reach out to friends and do some perusing on Facebook.

That's how I found Liberty Longbeard. My friend Holly actually sent me a link to his "Gently Used Twin Cities" group page on Facebook- where he's actually been temporarily banned because of his marketing strategy for selling mirrors...at least that's what I like to call it, because who wouldn't want to buy a mirror from this guy?

Liberty Longbeard via Facebook

I spoke to "Longbeard" about his knack for selling stuff on Facebook, including a question about where he got his swimwear and he says,

I run a business which sometimes has me working 100+ hours a week...But then other times I have a month without many significant obligations; So beginning in 2016 I started to attend auctions. I purchase a lot of storage units full of things which I then resell; That is where most of my mirrors come from as well as the swimsuit tops and most of the other articles that I wear in photos. The cowboy hat came from a very very wonderful and special ex girlfriend of mine. I also buy tax foreclosed properties. Some of them are just atrocious and that is where a lot of my gently used items come from."

The comments are even better:

Jasmase: Is the bikini for sale?

Kevin: Does the model come with the mirror?

Jason: Very sexy pic, I love a man like you.

Todd: The mirror should be $100 with that stud in it.

Ken: What's wrong with you? That's nasty.

Emmett: I sure wouldn't have wore that to post a mirror.

Dillon: Are you single?

Milton: Free services?

D Kit: Dearest Honeybunch, you need to stop cross dressing and get a hobby. Like, put some clothes on and get respectable for a change.

Cesar: The mirror include the man?

Aly: I hope you don't think I'm inappropriate, but my daughter left some pretty nice padded bras that I was going to donate, but I was wondering if you would like them? I'm serious. I don't know if you like to cross dressor if you're just teasing, but I understand liking lingerie. If you would like them, I could meet you or I could bring them to you!!

If you want to see more of what Liberty Longbeard has to offer, you can contact him here.