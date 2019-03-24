Jayme Closs' Alleged Kidnapper Pens Apology Letter in Jail

There's probably nothing in this world that will ever make up for what one Wisconsin man did to Jayme Closs; but it appears that he's the one who's going to try and make it up to her... by entering a guilty plea.

According to CNN, Jake Patterson wrote to a Kare 11 reporter saying, "I can't believe I did this," and he plans to enter a guilty plea this Wednesday so Jayme and her family don't have to go through what would be an upsetting and very publicized trial.

Jayme Closs' accused kidnapper Jake Patterson wrote me a letter from jail, saying he committed the crimes "mostly on impulse" and that he plans to plead guilty on March 27 so her family won't have to "worry about a trial."https://t.co/XpK3Q19JCC — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 7, 2019

While there hasn't been any response from the Closs family yet, I checked the "Healing for Jayme Closs" Facebook page to check in and see how Jayme's been doing. It appears that her supporters are currently working to make January 10th "National Abduction Survivor's Awareness Day." They now have over 1,000 signatures.

These are two very big steps in what will surely be a long healing process for Jayme, but I'm so happy to see that she's doing well and they can continue to move in a postive direction free of upsetting distractions.