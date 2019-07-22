John Deere Tractor Driving Tot's Dad Joins the Wolf Wake Up Crew

When the Wolf Wake Up Crew spoke to WOLFPACK member, Kris, last Friday morning, no one had any idea that the garage sale Kris was setting up at the time of the phone call would set the scene for the dramatic events that unfolded later that day.

Kris spoke to Greg, Mandy and PT this morning and explained that it was during the time that they were putting the garage sale together, that his little boy, Kenny, would ride his toy tractor down the road to the Chisago County Fair; becoming a viral sensation.