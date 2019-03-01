Jordan Police Conduct Welfare Check on a Cardboard Cutout of MyPillow CEO

23 years ago, when I was working at Sam Goody at the Brookdale Mall, I brought home a cardboard cutout of R Kelly. I can actually hear your judgemental thoughts about my decision right now, and believe me, I feel silly for admitting to it, but I'm going somewhere with this story, I promise.

When I got the cutout home, I placed it in my basement; right in front of a window; not giving any thought as to what my parents might think. To my surprise, it was my stepdad who came home from work one night, saw a dark object standing in the basement, and his first instinct was to attack. Yep, he destroyed my cardboard cutout of R Kelly because he thought it was an intruder.

I wish I could tell that story to a concerned citizen in Jordan, because maybe they wouldn't feel so bad about mistaking a cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO, Mike Lindell, for being some poor, motionless man, standing out in the cold.

According to Fox 9, Jordan police officers responded to call about a man "wearing no coat and holding a pillow," and you can guess what happened when they responded.

Lindell even responded to the post, saying it was "unreal."