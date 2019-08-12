Keystone Light Wants to Pay Your Rent for an Entire Year

If you've ever had to choose between buying beer or paying rent, Keystone Light has the perfect solution for you.

According to WIFR, in an attempt to attract younger beer drinkers, they're giving 13 lucky winners $12,000 (that's enough to buy 923 12-packs of Keystone Ice) to cover living expenses for an entire year.

You have until September 29th to enter at keystonelight.com/freerent; and we haven't read the fine print, but they're looking for "young 20-somethings." Meh, enter anyway; especially since you have a chance to win other great prizes like chairs, shower curtains and Hawaiin chairs.

On Snapchat? You can enter that way too, just purchase a case of Keystone Light, then snap the code on the point-of-sale display to access the sweepstakes’ site.

The content winner will be announced in October.