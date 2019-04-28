KFC is Cooking Up Hot; Customized 'Chickendale' Videos for Moms This Mother's Day

Would you like to make sure your mom has the most EGG-sellent Mother's Day?

According to Kentucky Fried Chicken's Facebook page, they were scrambling for a special promotion just for chicks and they came up with something pretty cluckin' good for Mother's Day with 'Chickendales,' a customized video just for moms that feature one sexy Colonel Sanders and some spicy back up.

If you'd like to send a video to your mom, you'll just need to enter some of her basic info at Chickendales.com.