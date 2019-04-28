KFC is Cooking Up Hot; Customized 'Chickendale' Videos for Moms This Mother's Day

Hot meals and even hotter dance moves

April 28, 2019
KFC Chickendales

Would you like to make sure your mom has the most EGG-sellent Mother's Day? 

According to Kentucky Fried Chicken's Facebook page, they were scrambling for a special promotion just for chicks and they came up with something pretty cluckin' good for Mother's Day with 'Chickendales,' a customized video just for moms that feature one sexy Colonel Sanders and some spicy back up. 

If you'd like to send a video to your mom, you'll just need to enter some of her basic info at Chickendales.com

