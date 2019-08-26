North Branch Parent Shares Hilarious Reminder for the School Drop Off Line

The first day of school is a week away and parents are already dreading the nightmare that is the drop-off line.

The same people who don't know how to zipper merge are more than likely the parents who are guilty of doing all of the things you shouldn't be doing in school's car line; which according to post in the North Branch News Facebook page include bathing and dressing your kid, making them breakfast and writing them a send-off letter right before they exit the car.

The post, which was originally shared from a Nashville mom year ago, was posted as a friendly reminder to all parents to not be that parent.

Stephanie says,