Luke Combs Is Getting His Own Crocs and There's Only One Way to Get Them

Music festival season is officially here and if there's one common mistake that I personally always make when attending is my choice in footwear. Flip flops seem like a good idea at the time because you think they're the most comfortable and the easiest to pack; but by the end of the the third day, one of the straps usually ends up ripping off when you darn near slip into the bonfire, you end up losing one and you're feet are covered in dirt that takes over a week to wash off.

If that hasn't been your experience with flip flops at a music festival, then you weren't doing it right...unless you're wearing Crocs; specifically Luke Combs Crocs. Yep, they're a thing.

According to Whiskey Riff, Luke Combs has teamed up with Crocs for a limited release of footwear that will only be available for four days at CMA Fest.