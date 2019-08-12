Mac and Cheese Has Officially Hit Chick-Fil-A's Menu

This may sound cheesy, but we think this is grate news- according to Fox 32, Chick-Fil-A has officially rolled out mac and cheese to its menu nationwide.

A rep for the restaurant chain says this is the first side to be added to their menu in 3 years; it will be baked right in the store and will feature three cheeses: cheddar, Parmesan and Romano.

As of today, August 12th, you should be able to roll through the drive thru and order your very own to go with some grilled nuggets, a super food side salad, or have it all on its own.