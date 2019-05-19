Make a Big Splash in Nashville in this Hot Tub 'Party Bus'
This company is turning Nashville into "#SPLASHVILLE"
Over the weekend, as I was doing some shopping at the Saint Paul Farmer's Market, I told my girlfriends that a girl's weekend was long overdue.
It's been at least 9 years since we all hopped on a plane or squeezed into a sedan and spent a few days forgetting about work, kids, and our significant others; so I'm saying "let's go!"
None of us have been to Nashville so that was the first suggestion that came out of my mouth. Yes, I know, it's kind of sad, considering I work for a country radio station; but I'm ready to pop my Nashville cherry. Would you like to come with?
If you do, should we rent out the Music City Party Tub? According to Delish, it's a hot tub on wheels. It can accommodate up to 14 people (although they all couldn't fit in the hot tub at the same time, and you can expect to pay a $100 deposit to book and hold your reservation. You might want to keep your party down to 10 though, it's cheaper (they charge an extra $15 per person over 10) and you'll have more room to roam the "bus" freely.
To learn more and to book your reservation, visit MusicCityPartyTub.com.
