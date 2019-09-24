The Making a Murderer Saga Continues

A confession in the infamous ‘Making a Murderer’ case?

Shawn Rech - the director of ‘Convicting a Murderer’ - spoke exclusively with Newsweek and said that while filming for the upcoming documentary series, a Wisconsin inmate confessed to the widely publicized killing of Teresa Halbach.

"We haven't confirmed the legitimacy of the confession, but seeing as it was given by a notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin, we feel responsible to deliver any and all possible evidence to law enforcement and legal teams,” Rech said via Newsweek. "Having been in production for 20 months, we've uncovered an unfathomable amount of information and evidence that is leading us to the truth.

“Our investigation does not end here.”

Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey are currently in prison for the Halbach murder, but the 2016 Netflix Original ‘Making a Murderer’ called the legitimacy of their convictions into question.

Rech did tell Newsweek that the confession didn’t come from Avery or Dassey. Both continue to file for appeals and fight for their freedom.

Our sister station - News Talk 830 WCCO - spoke with the lawyers representing Brendan Dassey, take a listen...

Join the conversation on Newsweek's Twitter Feed.