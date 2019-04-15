Mandy's 'Game of Thrones' Reaction Review: Episode 1

With Game of Thrones coming to an end this year, I thought it would be really fun to capture the roller coaster of emotions which comes with saying "goodbye" to a cast of characters that I've come to fall in love with over the last eight years.

With there only being 6 episodes in the final season, I think most, if not all, GoT fans were expecting one major death to take place; and thankfully, all of the fan favorites got to live to see another day in Westeros.

Here's how it all went down; without any major spoilers.