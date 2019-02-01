Mandy's Granny Reads Mean Tweets From Xcel Energy Customers
February 1, 2019
Xcel Energy Center told customers to turn down their thermostats to save gas, so customers sent them mean tweets and Mandy's Granny read them!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Minneapolis, MN VIEW FULL FORECAST
13.3°
Clear
HUMIDITY 73%
PRECIP. 0.00 IN
WIND ENE 4 MPH
Upcoming Events
02 Feb
Minnesota Hockey Watch Party with Lucas Park Place Sports Bar
02 Feb
Dylan Scott: Nothing To Do Town Tour 2019 Varsity Theater
05 Feb
Stars & Guitars Meat & Greet Raffle Charlie's On Prior
07 Feb
Stars & Guitars Meat & Greet Raffle Carbones Bar Grill
08 Feb
Eric Church Pre-Party Kieran's Irish Pub