Manhunt for Alleged Monkey Stealer in Forest Lake Prompts Hilarious Response

UPDATE: The monkey has been returned.

Washington County Watchdog via Facebook

Have you ever had too much to drink and did something you don't remember? We all have; and thankfully for the advancements in technology, we'll always have a way to be reminded of our drunken shenanigans because someone or something is going to catch it on video and share it on social media.

Just ask Emit Solokar.

According to the Washington County Watchdog Page on Facebook, a young man, allegedly Emit, was seen stealing a stuffed monkey from the Highway 97 Kwik Trip in Forest Lake.

It didn't take long for the hilarious comments to begin, and within a few remarks, Emit was identified along with the monkey and a beer in hand.

Turns out word travels fast in Forest Lake and once he found out he was a wanted man, Emit apologized immediately, saying he had too much to drink, didn't remember taking it, and promised to return the monkey ASAP.