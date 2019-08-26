Maple Grove Target is Getting a Disney Pop-Up Shop
Dreams really do come true! Two of the happiest places on earth have finally decided to collaborate.
According to Fox 32, dozens of Disney shops will be opening inside of Target stores, including the Maple Grove North store.
Target says you'll be able to find 450 items from Pixar, the Marvel Universe, the Star Wars Galaxy, and of course your favorite Disney classics. You can even use your Target Red Card to save 5% on your purchases and the items will be available for delivery, too.
The first 25 stores, including Maple Grove, will be open in October.
