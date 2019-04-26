Marvel Fans Are Applauding a Guy for Giving His Girlfriend Strict Rules for Seeing 'Avengers: Endgame'

Confession: I have never seen a single Avengers movie, in fact, I don't think I've seen any film from the Marvel franchise, don't judge me; but with all the hype around Avengers: Endgame over the last two days, I might have to go see it...alone.

It might be a really long three hours, but at least I'd be able to eat popcorn, sip on soda and get up to go to the bathroom, unlike the girl who posted a list of strict rules her boyfriend gave her for seeing the film.

The Daily Mail says, Kamilla Rose shared the list she was given by her boyfriend Cyrille Sokpor on Twitter and it certainly got a huge reaction.

Among the rules:

She can’t eat anything throughout the film (including the end credits), although she can quietly drink water. That means no lining up for popcorn.

He won’t allow her to pass to go to the bathroom, she needs to find an “alternate route.”

She can’t talk to him during the film (including end credits), and even during the trailers.

If there’s an emergency involving their child, she’s allowed to leave, but he’s staying behind.

After the film they’ll have a “30 minute debrief session” to discuss it, followed by “a period of quiet personal reflection.”

He also added, “'It is acknowledged that I may not be my usual self post this film."

Interestingly enough, other boyfriends are applauding the list and plan on printing it out and giving it to their girlfriends.