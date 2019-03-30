Marvel's Spider-Man Misses the Mark with Edina Reference in PS4 Game

If you're anything like me, you get a little giddy when you hear a Minnesota reference in a song, movie or video game. Fargo has been out for 23 years and I still get excited every time Marge asks the two girls in a bar where they're from and one of them says my hometown of Chaska.

So, when I saw this video posted by con-nor on Reddit, I thought it was pretty cool that a Spider-Man video game would, of all places, reference Edina. Take a listen and see if you noticed the one thing I did that made it a little less exciting.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man - Mrs. Edna Packer from Edina, MN

Did you catch it? Edna Parker is missing our famous Minnesota accent. I know, we often complain that Hollywood goes a little overboard when it comes to impersonating us, but c'mon Marvel; if you're going to have a character from Minnesota in your game AND you're going to pay homage to Wisconsin with the last name, at least give them our accent!

On a side note- at least they pronounced Edina right.