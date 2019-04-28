Mattress Firm Is Looking for Summer 'Snoozeterns' and We're Applying Immediately

Who needs a brief case when you can carry a pillow case

April 28, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Mattress Firm

Vera_Petrunina via Getty Images

Most of us would never dream of sleeping our summer days away (pun intended BTW), but would you be willing to take some sunny season snoozes if you were getting paid for it? 

According to Fox 32, you can, because Mattress Firm is looking for a paid intern to test "the optimal head and foot positions on our selection of adjustable bases for Netflix binging, Instagram stalking *ahem* posting, reading, typing, eating…really anything that would be better in bed."

Should you be hired, you even get to create fun videos for social media to share your experience, give tips on how to make the bed, talk ASMR and help consumers pick the perfect pillow. 

This sounds like a dream come true! Learn more about the position and hear from previous "snoozeterns" here

The Wolf Wake Up Crew