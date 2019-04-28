Mattress Firm Is Looking for Summer 'Snoozeterns' and We're Applying Immediately

Most of us would never dream of sleeping our summer days away (pun intended BTW), but would you be willing to take some sunny season snoozes if you were getting paid for it?

According to Fox 32, you can, because Mattress Firm is looking for a paid intern to test "the optimal head and foot positions on our selection of adjustable bases for Netflix binging, Instagram stalking *ahem* posting, reading, typing, eating…really anything that would be better in bed."

Should you be hired, you even get to create fun videos for social media to share your experience, give tips on how to make the bed, talk ASMR and help consumers pick the perfect pillow.

This sounds like a dream come true! Learn more about the position and hear from previous "snoozeterns" here.