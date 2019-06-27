Mesmerizing Drone Footage of the Twin Cities Will Make You Love Minnesota Even More

Sometimes when you're wiping the sweat from your brow and you're swatting at mosquitos, you need a reminder as to why we live here. Hey, we don't just ask ourselves that question during the winter months; admit it.

Tyler Mason has given us three minutes of the best reminders with his mesmerizing drone footage of the Twin Cities and norther parts of Minnesota.

Video of I&#039;m From Minnesota, Land of the Cold Air

Since posting it on social media, it's become a huge hit.