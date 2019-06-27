Mesmerizing Drone Footage of the Twin Cities Will Make You Love Minnesota Even More
Sometimes when you're wiping the sweat from your brow and you're swatting at mosquitos, you need a reminder as to why we live here. Hey, we don't just ask ourselves that question during the winter months; admit it.
Tyler Mason has given us three minutes of the best reminders with his mesmerizing drone footage of the Twin Cities and norther parts of Minnesota.
Since posting it on social media, it's become a huge hit.