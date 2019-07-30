Minneapolis' First Bacon Restaurant Announces Opening Date and We're Already in Line to Get In

Earlier this year we sent out an APB (Anything Plus Bacon) for people who love any and everything covered, dipped and sipped in bacon.

It was announced back in March that a popular bacon restaurant, Denver's Bacon Social House, was coming to downtown Minneapolis; and the time has finally come for it to open.

According to their Facebook page, it's scheduled to open on August 9th; featuring bacon flights, chicken and waffles, breakfast benedicts and other brunch faves.

You can find it at the Hilton Hotel on the corner of 3rd Street and Park Avenue, and you'll want to get there early because we're already standing in line.