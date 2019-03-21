Minnesota Animal Humane Societies in Need of Donations

Do some good with Spring cleaning.

March 21, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Animal Humane Society

© Buurserstraat386 | Dreamstime.com

Whether you're doing some intentional spring cleaning or Marie Kondo just inspired you to bring more joy into your life by doing some de-cluttering, I'd like to encourage you to bag up some of those items and bring them to one of four Twin Cities Animal Humane Societies. 

According to Kare 11, the Golden Valley, St. Paul, Coon Rapids and Woodbury locations are in dire need of the following items for their furry friends:

Blankets 

Large clothes 

Bath towels 

Hand towels 

Gently-used toys

Leashes/collars 

Wash cloths 

You can also make a monetary donation by visiting their website here

 

Tags: 
Community
The Wolf Wake Up Crew