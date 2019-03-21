Minnesota Animal Humane Societies in Need of Donations

Whether you're doing some intentional spring cleaning or Marie Kondo just inspired you to bring more joy into your life by doing some de-cluttering, I'd like to encourage you to bag up some of those items and bring them to one of four Twin Cities Animal Humane Societies.

According to Kare 11, the Golden Valley, St. Paul, Coon Rapids and Woodbury locations are in dire need of the following items for their furry friends:

Blankets

Large clothes

Bath towels

Hand towels

Gently-used toys

Leashes/collars

Wash cloths

You can also make a monetary donation by visiting their website here.