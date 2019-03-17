Minnesota is Getting a Hotdish Eating Contest and We're Already Preparing to Win the Title

If you were going to sign up for a competitive eating contest, what food could you absolutely eat more of than anyone else?

If you said tater tot hotdish, you are finally going to get your chance, because according to Bring Me the News, Major League Eating is bringing the Wild Rice Hotdish Eating Contest to Fortune Bay Casino in Tower, Minnesota.

I know you were probably about to start training for that marathon this summer, but you've basically been training for this contest your entire life; and even if you haven't been eating Minnesota's signature dish since you were old enough to chew, it's so easy to start preparing for it right now.

With the contest being held on June 22, you have roughly three months to start carb loading. I'm not sure what the best strategy would be for this one, but keep in mind, you only get 8 minutes to eat all the hotdish you can to take home the 1st place prize of $2500.

If you're interested, you just need to be 18-years-old and ""fully acknowledge and understand the inherent dangers and risks associated with participating in an eating contest."

Register begins at noon on April 16th and you can do that by clicking here.