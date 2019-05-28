Minnesota Makes Cameo In Netflix Thriller That's Making People Physically Sick

If you're anything like me, after you were done paying your respects to the men and women who gave gave the ultimate sacrifice so we could have the freedom to do all of the things we enjoy on Memorial Day, you cuddled up on the couch with a comforter and fired up Netflix.

I had been wanting to watch The Perfection since Netflix dropped the trailer in my inbox last week; it was a minute and 28 seconds of complete horror that showed a frantic woman who's frantically questioning what was happening to her as she pulled at her hair and watched maggots writher under her skin. She screams that she's dying and then it cuts to her raising a butcher's knife into the air, presumably to chop off her own arm.

Video of The Perfection | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

The film, which centers around two cello students who were trained at the same music school, was released on Friday, May 24th, and in it, you'll hear Minnesota get a mention. Allison Williams, who plays Charlotte, is chatting with what we assume is her rival, Lizzie; they're discussing their cello teachers habit of picking students from the oddest corners of the country, which includes Minnesota, where Charlotte is from. Without giving too much away, their mutual admiration for each other turns into a lust filled night followed by a wild ride of panic filled screaming, exorcist like puking, explosive diahrrea and violence when they embark on a country side trip in China.

The puke scenes were so graphic, that according to the New York Post, people are actually getting sick. Viewers, myself not included (although I had to look away from the maggot infested vomit), reported feeling nauseous, vomiting and headaches- probably from all the screaming and hair pulling.

If you can handle all of that, it's definitely worth the watch; especially if you like dark and twisted movies. There were a lot of things I didn't see coming, including both of the girl's troubled past with their teacher, Anton.