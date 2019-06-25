Minnesota Missed a Huge Opportunity to Butter Up Carrie Underwood

Are you following Carrie Underwood on Instagram?

If you're not, you should. It's filled with funny videos and photos of her and her boys, you can go behind the scenes of her shows, be inspired by her gym posts and see things like this- a sculpture of her made out of cheese.

According to People, Carrie was speechless when she saw a the 40 pound replica on display at the Fiserv Forum last week.

How cheesy.

Minnesota could've done a much better job by buttering her up with one of the famous butter sculptures from the Minnesota State Fair, wouldn't you agree?

There's always Miranda Lambert in this fall.