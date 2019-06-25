Minnesota Missed a Huge Opportunity to Butter Up Carrie Underwood

Why didn't we think of this?

June 25, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Carrie Underwood cheese sculpture

Getty Images

Are you following Carrie Underwood on Instagram? 

If you're not, you should. It's filled with funny videos and photos of her and her boys, you can go behind the scenes of her shows, be inspired by her gym posts and see things like this- a sculpture of her made out of cheese. 

The @fiservforum outdid themselves tonight! This is me...carved into a 40 lb block of Wisconsin cheese in honor of our show here in Milwaukee! I’m speechless!!! -- #CryPrettyTour360 #WheresTheWine

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

According to People, Carrie was speechless when she saw a the 40 pound replica on display at the Fiserv Forum last week. 

How cheesy. 

Minnesota could've done a much better job by buttering her up with one of the famous butter sculptures from the Minnesota State Fair, wouldn't you agree? 

There's always Miranda Lambert in this fall.  

 

Tags: 
The Wolf Wake Up Crew